A Fruitland man is wanted in connection with the stabbing death of a Delaware man early Sunday after an altercation in Salisbury.

Riley Lee Collick, 44, is being sought on an arrest warrant for first-degree murder issued for him in the death of Alejandro Roland Exantus, 32, of Laurel, Delaware, Maryland State Police said.

Police said Salisbury Police Department officers responded to 100 block of West Market Street around 12:45 a.m. Dec. 4 for a report of a stabbing.

According to a preliminary investigation, Collick and Exantus were involved in a physical altercation following an argument. Investigators believe Collick stabbed Exantus before fleeing the scene.

Exantus was transported by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional where he was declared dead.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit will be conducting the investigation, with assistance from the Salisbury Police Department and the Capital Area Region Fugitive Task Force.

Anyone with information on this case or who may have been in the area of the crime scene is asked to call Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 or the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Suspect sought in stabbing death of man in Salisbury