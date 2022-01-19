Suspect sought in stabbing of Forest Hill man in Abindgon

Jan. 19—Detectives from the Harford County Sheriff's Office are investigating the stabbing of a Forest Hill man who showed up at a hospital Monday evening.

On Jan. 17 around 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air on the report of a stabbing victim seeking treatment. According to a statement released by the sheriff's office, deputies found Mark Steven Anderson II, 32, of Forest Hill, was being treated for a serious stab wound to the upper body.

Deputies said Anderson told them he had been dropped off at the hospital by an unidentified male whom he knew. Anderson also told the deputies the incident occurred in Abindgon but did not provide a specific location prior to be taken into surgery.

Anderson remains hospitalized in fair condition, according to the statement.

Detectives from the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, who are investigating the incident, said they believe Anderson was stabbed in a parking lot in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard in Abingdon and the suspect fled the area.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time, the sheriff's office said. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-836-5442.