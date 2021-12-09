Police issue warrants for a suspect involved in nightclub shooting that occurred just after Thanksgiving.

Wichita Falls police

According to the press release:

Wichita Falls Police are looking for a man in connection to a shooting that happened the day after Thanksgiving at Studio E on Sheppard Access Road.

WFPD spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper said police detectives have obtained two felony warrants for Demeretrion Combs, 35, of Wichita Falls. He is wanted for Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Combs

Around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 26, officers were sent to Studio E for an assault with a weapon. They discovered someone had been shot inside the building and was taken by private vehicle to the hospital. The suspect fled the scene.

More: Fresh 48: Reward offered for info on shooting at club

“If you have any information on the location of Demeretrion Combs, please call the WFPD Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number 940-720-5000,” according to the release.

Previous nightclub shooting stories:

More: Four people wounded in early morning shootout

More: Police make another arrest in connection to Studio E shooting

More: Shots call at nightclub ends with drug arrest

More: Video leads to arrest of man in August nightclub shooting

More: New charges shed light on Wichita Falls nightclub shooting

More: Police: Victim in nightclub shooting arrested with handgun

More: UPDATED: Gunfire at a Wichita Falls night club hospitalizes one, injures others

More: Wichita Falls police say weekend shootings related

More: Wichita Falls police arrest shooting suspect/victim and charge him with failure to identify

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Suspect sought in Studio E shooting