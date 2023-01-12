Suspect sought in Sumner school burglary, bus vandalism

Jan. 11—SUMNER — Administrators of Regional School Unit 10 are asking for the public's help in identifying the person who broke into the Hartford-Sumner Elementary School and smashed a window in a gym door and windows in two school buses last month.

School Resource Officer Percy Turner said Wednesday night the break-in occurred about 9 a.m. Dec. 22, 2022, when the school at 145 Main St. was closed at the start of the nearly two-week holiday vacation.

Entry was gained by breaking a gym door window, he said, and windows in two buses were also smashed. There was no other damage and nothing was reported stolen, he said.

"When the person broke in, the alarm went off and they went right out the front door," Superintendent Deb Alden said Wednesday night.

A post on the district's Facebook page included photos of the suspect taken from surveillance video and the message: "We need your help trying to identify this person, who broke into Hartford-Sumner Elementary School, as well as vandalized some of our buses."

Alden said the broken windows were replaced and buses were back in service when the school reopened in early January.

"But we are going to be leaving some inside lights on in the schools," she said, "especially when the schools are closed for long periods of time."

Detective Mike Halacy at the Oxford County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Anyone with information may message the RSU 10 Facebook page; leave anonymous messages with the Oxford County Sheriff's Office at 800-733-1421, ext. 6, or 207-743-9554, ext. 6; or with Detective Halacy at 207-743-9554, ext. 1905.