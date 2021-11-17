Suspect sought in theft of 15 rings from Lambertville home

Dean Cousino, The Monroe News
·2 min read
Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies want to question an employee from an insect pest removal firm about the larceny of 15 rings that were stolen Saturday from a home in Lambertville that was being sprayed for fleas.

The owner of the home told deputies she gave the employee access to her home in the 6500 block of Black Diamond Lane to spray to get rid of the fleas while she was gone. When she returned home, she found the rings missing from a case and fake rings taken from other parts of the house in their place. She said the employee named “Jason” was employed by Terminex and entered the home multiple times and was the only one who had access to the home, a deputy’s report said.

She described the suspect as a white male, six feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds and having dark, brown hair. Deputies contacted Terminex, but were unable to question the suspect as of Tuesday. The investigation remains open, the report said.

Fuel stolen from farm trucks

Two farm trucks had about $1,500 in damage done to them last week when someone stole fuel from the vehicles while they were parked in a barn in LaSalle Township.

The theft from a Freightliner diesel truck and a GMC 7000 truck occurred in the 2100 block of Hubbard Rd., a deputy’s report said. The 83-year-old owner of the trucks told deputies the suspect drilled holes in both tanks and used a black siphoning hose to remove more than $100 worth of fuel from the two tanks. The hose was found at the scene and kept as evidence, the report said.

The day before his trucks were vandalized, the sheriff’s office took a report of tools being stolen from a neighbor’s barn.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe County Sheriff seeking suspect in theft at Lambertville home

