Suspect sought in trick-or-treating time shooting

Nov. 6—NIAGARA FALLS — Police detectives said Tuesday that they are "working hard" to identify a suspect in a shooting that happened during Halloween trick or treating hours in the city's DeVeaux neighborhood on Monday.

However, sources say the investigation has been slowed by a lack of cooperation from a potential witness.

Patrol officers responded to multiple calls of "shots fired," at around 6:41 p.m., in the area of McKoon and Vanderbilt avenues. Dispatchers also told the responding officers that witnesses had reported that a man was lying in the roadway in the 4000 block DeVeuax Street.

The first officers on the scene said they found a 23-year-old Niagara Falls man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and his elbow, lying in the street. The victim was transported to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, where he underwent surgery.

He was listed in stable condition Tuesday evening. Detectives were expected to question the victim later today.

Investigators believe the shooting took place in the 1200 block of Vanderbilt Avenue and that the victim walked around the corner to DeVeaux Street, before collapsing. Crime Scene Unit detectives located the victim's cellphone on Vanderbilt Avenue.

A New York State Park Police K-9 Unit assisted in searching the area for evidence.

Investigators said there was no evidence that the victim was involved in trick or treating activities or that any children may have been in the area at the time of the shooting.

Detectives are asking that anyone who may have information about the incident contact them 716-286-4553 for the Criminal Investigation Division or 716-286-4711.