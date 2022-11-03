Suspect sought in Tuesday evening shooting in Lima

Nov. 3—LIMA — Lima police are searching for the person or persons responsible for a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening.

According to Detective Matt Boss of the Lima Police Department, officers responded at approximately 6:40 p.m. to 459 McPheron Ave. in reference to a shooting. Upon their arrival they learned that Naomi Brenneman, 47, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her leg. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Boss said Brenneman apparently was involved in a confrontation with a group of juveniles when the incident took place. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 419-229-STOP (7867), Detective Matt Woodworth at 419-221-5293 or Boss at 419-221-5156.