Suspect sought after two men shot in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District

An investigation is underway after two people were shot Sunday evening in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 5:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street.

Seattle police say that one man was shot in the leg and another man was shot in the foot.

Both men were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The suspect ran from the scene, according to police.

Eastbound traffic on Jackson Street was blocked between 10th and 12th Avenue while police processed the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.