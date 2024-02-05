Suspect sought after victim shot in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are actively searching for a suspect they believe is involved in a shooting that left a person injured early Sunday morning, the Visalia Police Department announced.

Police say around 12:40 a.m. they responded to the 1000 block of West Goshen Avenue for a shots fired call. On scene, evidence indicating a shooting took place was located.

Shortly after, officers say they received information that a victim with a gunshot wound had arrived at a local hospital listed in stable condition.

During the course of their investigation, detectives identified 36-year-old George Hernandez Aginaga III as the suspect involved in the shooting.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting or knows of Aginaga’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at (559) 734-8116.

