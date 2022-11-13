Suspect sought after violent robbery attempt in west Phoenix
The Phoenix Police Department said a man was shot at and seriously injured during the early morning Saturday in west Phoenix.
According to authorities, officers responded to a call of a shooting near the 6100 block of West Indianola Avenue at about 6:15 a.m. Officers who arrived at the scene discovered the man with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Police said early information indicates a suspect approached the victim and tried to rob him before shooting at him.
Police said the suspect is still being sought.
