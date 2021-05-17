Suspect sought in Wagener weekend shooting

Landon Stamper, Aiken Standard, S.C.
·1 min read

May 17—The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is searching for an attempted murder suspect involved in a weekend incident.

Frank Lee Walker II, 34, of Wagener, is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On Sunday around 6:24 p.m., deputies responded to 171 Holley St. in Wagener for an active disturbance that shortly turned into shots being fired, according to a news release.

Responding deputies found a 28-year-old Black male seated in a car injured from multiple gunshots. Witnesses identified Walker as the shooter, telling deputies that he was armed with a handgun and ran into the woods near the incident location, according to the release.

Aiken County EMS transported the shooting victim to an area hospital for emergency treatment where he is listed as critical, reads the release.

ACSO bloodhounds and a SLED helicopter also responded to the scene to track the subject, according to an incident report. Walker is approximately 6 feet tall and approximately 180 pounds. Walker should be considered as armed and dangerous, according to the release.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call ACSO at 803-648-6811 or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers. Tips to CrimeStoppers can be submitted online at crimesc.com and clicking Submit a Tip. Tips submitted through CrimeStoppers will remain anonymous.

