Suspect sought in weekend killing of Davenport woman

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is calling the death of a 35-year-old Davenport woman a homicide and said officials are now looking for tips in the case.

Investigators said that on Saturday morning, Davenport police responded to the area of West Fuller Street after someone called about a woman who was unresponsive inside a vehicle.

Firefighters rushed her to AdventHealth Heart of Florida but said hospital staff pronounced her dead shortly before 4:30 a.m.

READ: Orange County deputy calls father after he says 16-year-old son clocked driving 132 mph on I-4

Based on her injuries, sheriff’s investigators believe she was the victim of a homicide.

They did not share further details about her death.

PCSO said detectives are assisting the Davenport Police Department to gather clues and hopefully locate the woman’s killer.

READ: ‘I was shaking like an earthquake’: Bull shark attacks fishing boat 8 times

They’re offering a $5,000 reward for a tip that leads to an arrest and ask anyone with information about the killing to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.