Suspect sought in Wells Fargo Bank robbery in Fort Myers days after another man arrested in Bonita Springs heist

A man wearing a mask and a camouflage shirt slipped a note to a teller at the Wells Fargo at 13541 Goldenwood Drive in Fort Myers on Thursday afternoon, making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking a suspect in the second robbery at a Wells Fargo bank in three days while the suspect in a previous Wells Fargo Bank robbery on Monday is in custody.

A man wearing a mask slipped a note to a teller at the Wells Fargo at 13541 Goldenwood Drive, off Treeline Avenue in Fort Myers on Thursday afternoon, taking an undisclosed amount of cash.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help identifying and tracking down the man. No weapon was observed or mentioned, and he was last seen fleeing the bank.

The man is described as bald and wearing a camouflage-design shirt.

Hold up: Wells Fargo bank in Bonita Springs hit by robber; Lee County Sheriff investigating

30-year sentence: Suspect in botched 2019 North Fort Myers armed robbery gets 30-year prison sentence

Pair arrested: Two Lehigh Acres men arrested in alleged home invasion, second robbery Wednesday

If anyone can identify the suspect you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.

Suspect in Wells Fargo Bank robbery in Bonita Springs arrested

A suspect in the first Wells Fargo Bank robbery, in Bonita Springs on Monday, has been arrested, the Sheriff's Office said.

Daniel Doucette, 41, of Estero, was identified as the man in question at the Bonita bank. Detectives found that while Doucette was demanding money he placed his hand on his waistband, implying he had a firearm, and told the victim to wait 90 seconds before calling law enforcement.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank on U.S. 41 in Bonita Springs on Monday afternoon. A photo of the alleged robber was distributed by the Sheriff's Office and Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. Daniel Doucette, 41, of Estero, was identified as the man in the photo and later arrested.

On March 2, the Sheriff's Office was notified of Doucette’s vehicle entering Bonita Springs. Deputies located the vehicle and took him into custody. During a search of the vehicle detectives found the backpack and clothing Doucette was wearing during the robbery.

Doucette remains in Lee County Jail and is facing charges of robbery without a firearm.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Suspect sought in 2nd Wells Fargo Bank robbery of week in Lee County