Suspect sought in west Medford homicide

Sep. 8—Detectives are asking people to be on the lookout for a man suspected in a shooting Thursday morning that left one person dead in a west Medford street.

Shawn Robert Lee Conte, 26, is wanted as a suspect in a homicide reported in the 200 block of Lincoln Street, according to Medford police.

Police say Conte should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him, but to call 911. Anyone who may have information about Conte's whereabouts is asked to call Medford Detective Elizabeth Hull at 541-774-2283.

At about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Medford police officers found the victim lying in the middle of the street with at least one apparent gunshot wound in the area of Lincoln and 10th streets, according to a news advisory issued issued by the Medford Police Department.

The officers were responding to reports of a disturbance and shots fired in the 200 block of Lincoln Street.

According to a recording of scanner traffic obtained via Broadcastify, at least two individuals called 911.

One caller told Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon dispatchers they heard a single shot and someone screaming in pain. Another caller told dispatchers they saw a person exit 202 Lincoln St. before collapsing on the ground.

Mercy Flights paramedics rushed the shooting victim to a nearby hospital, where the person was pronounced deceased.

Within minutes of the call, dispatchers relayed reports of two other males who were allegedly seen exiting the same address and fleeing the home westbound on bicycles. A female was seen leaving the residence in a gray Kia, and another male at the residence was spotted entering and leaving. It's unclear what those individuals' involvement was in the homicide, if any.

Nearby Washington Elementary School was placed on lockdown status Thursday morning while the crime scene was active.

Sections of the crime scene were closed off on Lincoln Street between 10th and 11th streets, as was a section of 10th Street between Lincoln and Washington streets, as a forensic investigator worked the crime scene.

Police did not identify the victim Thursday morning until next of kin could be notified.

The police department asks anyone with information about the case to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 541-774-2230 and reference case No. 22-15364.

