Suspect sought after woman attacked in Back Bay parking garage, per police

A woman was indecently assaulted in a Back Bay parking garage Monday night and now police say they need the public’s help identifying a suspect.

Officers responding to 100 Clarendon Street around 5:15 p.m. found a woman who alleges she was physically and indecently attacked, according to Boston Police. The victim was able to fight off the suspect, causing him to flee towards Stuart Street.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a green hooded jacket or sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for non life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

To ensure personal safety, officials are reminding residents of the following tips when walking alone at night:

Always be aware of your surroundings, especially at night.



When parking, walking or returning to your car, travel in well-lit and populated areas.



Wear sneakers or shoes that allow for added mobility.



Be watchful and aware. Keep your head up. Make quick eye contact with those around you and be observant of passing vehicles. Don’t become distracted by talking on a cell phone or listening to an iPod/similar device.



