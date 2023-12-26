Suspect sought after woman shot in leg during fight outside Tanger Outlets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities have issued arrest warrants for a man believed to be connected to a shooting that left a woman injured outside of Tanger Outlets on Christmas Eve.

The shooting took place just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24 in a roadway outside the Tanger Outlets stores in Antioch.

The Metro Nashville Police Department posted on X — formerly known as Twitter — on Sunday, Dec. 24 just after 7:30 p.m. stating that the incident, “involved a dispute between a man and a woman who are known to each other.”

Daweit Solomon (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Investigators reported the man — identified as 20-year-old Daweit Solomon — shot the 19-year-old woman in the leg during a physical altercation.

After the shooting, Solomon allegedly ran to his car and fled the scene. Officials said the woman sustained non-critical injuries.

On Monday, Dec. 25 just before 4 p.m., MNPD announced that Solomon was wanted for the Christmas Eve shooting.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Solomon charging him with especially aggravated robbery and felony gun possession.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

