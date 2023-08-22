Suspect sought in wounding of 2 men at house party in Berks

Aug. 21—Two men were shot over the weekend outside a home in a western Berks County residential subdivision where a large birthday party was being held, county detectives said Monday.

The shooting suspect, Jayce D. Lee, 26, of Folcroft, Delaware County, dropped the gun nearby as he fled the scene of the shooting in the 100 block of Butternut Court, which intersects Beacon Road behind Sinking Spring Plaza in South Heidelberg Township, investigators said.

Lee has ties to Reading, and the handgun used in the shooting was reported as stolen to the Reading Police Department early this year, they said.

Lee, who is 6 feet 6 inches and about 170 pounds, had not been apprehended as of Monday afternoon.

Lee is charged with aggravated and simple assault, possessing a firearm by a person prohibited, receiving stolen property and related counts.

According to detectives:

South Heidelberg police were dispatched Sunday about 12:35 a.m. to the 100 block of Butternut Court for reports of a shooting.

Officers found two gunshot victims, both 22. One is from Sinking Spring and suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The other is from Reading and suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and a finger.

Both victims were taken by ambulance to Reading Hospital and are expected to recover from their injuries.

Township police requested county detectives take over the investigation. The district attorney's forensic services unit also responded to process the scene and collect evidence.

The investigation revealed that a large birthday party was being held at the home. About 12:35 a.m., a male later identified as Lee brandished a handgun in the driveway of the residence and fired it, wounding both victims.

Detectives asked anyone who has information about the incident or the whereabouts of Lee to call Berks County Detective's Office at 610-478-7171 or Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.