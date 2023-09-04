Suspect sought in Yuba City shooting

Sep. 3—Investigators with the Sutter County Sheriff's Office were seeking a suspect Sunday after a reported shooting on Saturday night in Yuba City.

According to Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood, deputies were dispatched at about 8 p.m. on Saturday to the 1500 block of Countryside Drive in Yuba City regarding a "car-to-car shooting that just occurred."

Smallwood said when deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his shoulder and chest area. The teen was provided immediate medical attention, Smallwood said, and transported to a hospital. He was in stable condition as of Sunday morning, Smallwood said.

"The suspect vehicle is described as a blue Toyota minivan," Smallwood said in a statement. "The suspect, who was the passenger in the vehicle, was wearing a mask so no description can be provided at this time. The driver of the van has been described as an Indian or Hispanic male."

The investigation is currently ongoing and Smallwood said anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sutter County Sheriff's Office detectives at 530-822-2245.