Suspect in South Bend murder arrested at Roseland hotel; also wanted for fleeing fatal crash

Police tape remains outside a house at 822 S. Lake St. in South Bend on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Police were called to the home on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, where Sa'Sha Agnew, 30, was found with apparent fatal gunshot injuries.

St. Joseph County police Wednesday arrested a suspect in a South Bend murder case when officers surrounded Travis Logan's Roseland motel room before apprehending him.

Logan, 21, was charged with murder in the death of Sa'Sha Agnew last week, with investigators saying his DNA was found on a pair of glasses and a gun near Agnew's body.

Logan also is charged with fleeing from police in a January 2020 pursuit that resulted in a fatal crash. A trial in that case was scheduled for last week, but Logan did not appear and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department's warrants division arrested Logan around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Microtel on North Dixie Way, according to department attorney Troy Warner.

A woman in the room with Logan opened the door for police, Warner said, and officers apprehended Logan as he tried to escape.

"As officers were entering the room, he was opening the window and, we suspect, attempting to go out the window," Warner said. "They were able to grab him before he went out the window."

Prior charges

The murder charges against Logan stem from an October homicide when South Bend police found Sa'Sha Agnew dead in her home on South Lake Street. Detectives believe Logan and Tobias Shaw were with a group that broke into Agnew's house and shot her after a struggle.

Court documents say police found a pair of "distinctive glasses" and a gun next to Agnew's body when they arrived at the scene. The gun belonged to Agnew, although ballistic evidence suggests three separate weapons were fired in the house, according to court documents.

Police identified Logan based on surveillance footage from the house that showed a group of men entering the home. One of the men in the footage was wearing the glasses, court documents say, and detectives also found pictures of Logan wearing the same glasses on social media.

Logan denied he was involved in the robbery, although court documents say DNA swabs taken from the glasses and the gun found next to Agnew matched Logan's DNA.

Authorities stand near the scene of a serious crash Friday night at McKinley and Byrkit avenues in Mishawaka.

Logan also is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash and resisting law enforcement for his role in a 2020 police chase that killed John Riedle, 58, of South Bend.

Logan was allegedly driving a Jeep, which had been reported stolen, with four other passengers at nearly 100 miles per hour when Indiana State Police tried to pull the car over on the U.S. 20 Bypass.

Officers with the Elkhart Police Department and other agencies eventually joined in the pursuit, which moved into Mishawaka and ended when the Jeep hit Riedle's car at the intersection of McKinley and Byrkit/Fir Road. The crash also severely injured Laszlo Nemeth, who was a passenger in Reidle's vehicle.

Logan was able to elude police and K9 units immediately after the crash and was not apprehended until a month later.

Jail records show Logan remained in the St. Joseph County Jail from February 2020 through July 2021 when he bonded out. He was arrested again in October 2021 on an unrelated charge of resisting police and illegally possessing a gun and remained in jail until bonding out on March 17.

