Suspect in South Carolina mall shooting on house arrest after judge sets $25,000 bond

The suspect in a South Carolina mall shooting in which nine people were wounded has been released under house arrest and ordered to wear an ankle monitor after a judge set a $25,000 surety bond.

The suspect, Jewayne Price, is also barred from contacting any of the victims, Columbia police said on Twitter.

Price will be allowed to travel from his home to work while he is under house arrest.

Neither Price nor his attorney could immediately be reached for comment.

Initially three people were suspected and detained, but two were released, officials said.

The shooting Saturday at Columbiana Centre injured 14 people — nine with gunshots and five who were hurt while fleeing.

Before he revised the numbers, Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook initially said 10 people were struck by gunfire, two of whom were critically injured, and that two others were injured while fleeing.

In addition to the nine people with gunshot wounds, other people suffered broken bones, lacerations and a head injury that was sustained while fleeing, police said Saturday night.

The victims are ages 15 to 73.

All of the injured have been treated and released except a 73-year-old woman, who remained hospitalized, Columbia police said Saturday night.

South Carolina has had a number of mass shootings over the weekend. Early Sunday, at least nine people were injured in a shooting at a club in Hampton County.

The State Law Enforcement Division, or SLED, said in an email that no deaths were reported in the Easter morning shooting in Hampton County. No information was immediately available about the severity of the injuries.

SLED said it was asked to investigate by the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office.