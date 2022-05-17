Suspect in south Merced bar shooting arrested by police in Stockton

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at a Merced bar in February, according to authorities.

Adrian Garcia, 21, of Stockton, was arrested Monday after appearing in a San Joaquin County court on an unrelated case, according to a Merced Police Department news release. Authorities said Garcia is a gang member.

Garcia was identified as a suspect in a Feb. 26, 2022 shooting that occurred at Hanger BBQ, located at 26 Macready Drive in Merced. Officers responded to the establishment at about 12:13 a.m. after gunshots were fired inside the business, police said.

Garcia allegedly brandished a firearm which police said he discharged several times into the ceiling. The gunfire caused people in the bar to panic and flee the area. Police said nobody at the bar was injured guy the gunfire.

According to the release, a Merced police detective identified Garcia through videos filmed by patrons inside the bar just prior to the shooting. Garcia was in the Merced the day of the shooting allegedly in support of other gang members filming a rap music video in town, according to police.

The release said Garcia and several gang members attended a private party which was held by UC Merced students at the establishment that evening.

Police said Garcia fled the area following the shooting and was arrested in San Joaquin County in March on charges unrelated to the Hanger BBQ incident. Police said Garcia was in possession of a handgun during the arrest and shell casings that were test fired from that gun were compared to shell casings found at the scene of the shooting using an Integrated Ballistic Identification System. According to police, the test fired shell casings matched the shell casings found at the scene.

Police issued a warrant for Garcia’s arrest. He was turned over to the Merced Police Department after being arrested by officers with the Stockton Police Department, according to the release. Garcia was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony willful discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner and carrying a loaded firearm criminal street gang, according to jail records.

Story continues

He remains in custody in lieu of $200,000 bond.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Detective Raymod Valdez at 209-388-7829 or by email at valadezr@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.