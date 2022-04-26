Suspect in South Side shooting that critically injured friend appears in court

Only Channel 11 was present as Julyan Richards went before a judge for his preliminary hearing at city court.

The South Side shooting suspect will stand trial on all charges including criminal attempted homicide.

Police say Richards was caught on home doorbell footage shooting his friend outside of Walker’s Pub on Sarah Street April 2nd.

During court, that friend testified it all happened because Richards asked him for a ride up the street and he told him no because he had been drinking for awhile.

