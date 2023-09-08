Suspect in South Side stabbing arrested in New York City, returned to Scranton

Sep. 7—A Scranton man wanted for a stabbing in South Side in July returned to Northeast Pennsylvania on Wednesday to face charges.

Waliek Shakur Vereen, 26, stabbed a man named Shamar Person twice in his stomach with a pocketknife July 6 at 1316 Prospect Ave., where Vereen lived, according to a criminal complaint. Person also bled heavily from a wound on his left bicep.

Vereen believed Person had sexual intercourse with Serena Pernice, who said she was Vereen's girlfriend, police said.

"Contact Geisinger (Community Medical Center), tell them to put a trauma alert," radioed an officer to the Lackawanna County Communications Center. "Critical patient, two stab wounds."

A spokesperson for the hospital said Thursday she had no information on Person's condition.

After the stabbing, crime-scene tape surrounded Vereen's home. Vereen, however, was nowhere to be found.

City police initially took to social media to solicit the public's help tracking him down. By the next day, the U.S. Marshals Service joined the hunt.

That search led to New York City.

The marshals service arrested Vereen and released him to the custody of city detectives Wednesday, police said.

The circumstances of his arrest were not disclosed. Attempts to reach a spokesperson for the marshals service in the Southern District of New York were not successful.

Magisterial District Judge Alyce Hailstone Farrell arraigned Vereen on Wednesday afternoon on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.

Vereen is jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.