Suspect in South Valley double homicide is arrested

Aug. 6—In the moments after a BMW crashed in the South Valley — rolling over and coming to a rest on its passenger side — witnesses say they saw a man armed with a long firearm run up and open fire into the sunroof that evening in April. He and another man then ran to a white car, got in and fled.

Inside the BMW, 22-year-old Anthony Vigil and 16-year-old Ali Riyad Assad had been killed.

On Wednesday evening, Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office deputies and U.S. Marshals Task Force officers arrested the man they say shot them. Manuel Perez, 20, was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center early Thursday morning. He is charged with two counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, and conspiracy.

Linda Vigil, Anthony's mother, said her son grew up in Santa Fe and moved to Albuquerque last year. Both she and Anthony's grandmother, Lucy Vigil, described his winning smile, and said he was a kind and generous person who was protective of his younger sisters, and took great care to dress well.

"He played sports throughout his younger years," Linda said. "He was a really good kid, but he just started getting into trouble as he got older. He started getting involved with the wrong people."

She said it was a huge relief to hear that a suspect had been arrested and repeatedly thanked the sheriff's office for its hard work.

Neither Linda nor Lucy knew Assad, or how the teen knew Anthony and came to be in the car that day. Assad's parents said they were not yet ready to talk to the Journal.

Perez's mother declined to comment and it is unclear who his attorney will be. The man who was with Perez has not been publicly identified.

Around 6:30 p.m. April 19, deputies were called to a crash on Coors SW, south of Arenal. When they arrived, they learned a BMW had crashed and its occupants — Assad and Anthony Vigil — had been shot to death. Witnesses told detectives they had seen a white car chasing the BMW and shooting at it. Two unrelated vehicles and a house were struck by gunfire, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

Before detectives had confirmed Anthony Vigil's identity, family members began calling, saying they'd heard he'd been shot. A 17-year-old girl came forward to say that Anthony and another man had been at her house a couple of hours before the shooting, and left in Anthony's gray BMW.

It's unclear what deputies believe was the motive for the shooting, but they say a concerned citizen reported that he had been speaking to Anthony and he had been "talking about dealing a gun to this guy."

"Anthony states he gave the guy a Glock 23, but the guy didn't want it because it had a .357 caliber barrel," the detective wrote in the complaint.

The concerned citizen said someone messaged him on Snapchat and told him that, if he "was with Anthony when 'they' hit him they were sorry if he got killed too."

After executing a search warrant on the Snapchat account and combing through videos, detectives spotted paperwork from Calibers gun store and shooting range that eventually led them to a woman alternately described as Perez's wife and his ex-girlfriend. Detectives found Perez's driver's license photo and determined it resembled the account's photos and videos, as well as witness video provided to BCSO, according to the complaint.

In a news release, BCSO said its homicide unit, SWAT team and federal agents went to Perez's apartment near the Big I Wednesday night and took him into custody around 8 p.m. It said Perez was one of "multiple suspects involved in this case" and detectives are still seeking the public's help.

"While investigators executed a search warrant, they noticed Perez had bags of clothing in preparation to flee," BCSO said.

Prosecutors have asked that Perez be held in jail until trial.