Suspect in South Windsor gun thefts detained after quick bond violations

Nov. 1—A man who is accused of stealing two of 50 guns that went missing from a South Windsor warehouse in August left a Hartford courtroom in handcuffs Monday after a federal magistrate judge ordered him detained for violating bond conditions within 24 hours of his Thursday release.

The judge, Robert A. Richardson, had released Shameik Camara, 32, of Hartford on $100,000 bond hours after his arrest early Thursday. The judge ordered Camara to live in Wolcott with his father, who co-signed his bond and was appointed by the judge as his "third-party custodian."

Camara's lawyer, Assistant Federal Defender Moira Buckley, acknowledged during Monday's hearing in U.S. District Court in Hartford that he didn't spend Thursday night at his father's home, instead checking into a Hartford motel with his girlfriend and their 5-month-old child.

SUSPECT DETAINED

DEFENDANT: Shameik Camara, 32, of Hartford

ACCUSATIONS: That he stole merchandise, including two guns, from his employer, R+L Carriers, at its warehouse at 540 Sullivan Ave, in South Windsor.

REASON FOR DETENTION: He violated bond conditions within 24 hours of his release last week by failing to spend Thursday night at his father's Wolcott home and failed to inform the federal probation office of the situation.

Buckley said she was "furious" when she found out Friday what had happened. But she also took some of the blame, acknowledging that she failed to foresee the problem even though she had seen Thursday that Camara's father was upset about the situation.

Camara, who worked at the R+L Carriers' warehouse at 540 Sullivan Ave. in South Windsor, is charged with receipt and possession of items from an interstate shipment, possession of firearms by a felon, and possession of stolen firearms, Acting U.S. Attorney Leonard C. Boyle announced last week.

Camara is accused of stealing the two guns, sports trading cards, high-end speakers, and possibly other items from the warehouse.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives took the lead in the investigation because the items missing from the warehouse included 50 9mm pistols. But much of the investigation involved tracing the sale of other stolen items through online marketplaces. ATF developed evidence appearing to implicate Camara in those sales, according to an affidavit by Special Agent Katrina Anderson.

A South Windsor police officer stopped a car Camara was driving as he left the warehouse after his shift around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, and ATF agents arrested him, Anderson reported in a separate affidavit.

Subsequent searches of the car produced one of the Zigana 9mm pistols stolen from the warehouse and holsters from two other Zigana pistol kits, according to the agent.

In a subsequent law-enforcement interview, Camara admitted he had stolen two guns and other items from the warehouse, the agent reported, adding that he denied knowing what had happened to rest of the guns.

During a subsequent search of Camara's apartment on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford, agents seized speakers stolen from R+L and a .380-caliber pistol that had been reported stolen in Mississippi in 2017, the agent reported.

Camara couldn't legally possess a gun because he had been convicted of two felonies, aiding or encouraging the commission of a third-degree robbery and violating a family violence protective order, according to the agent.

In explaining his decision to order Camara held without bond, the judge said Monday that Camara had violated bond conditions by failing to stay with his father Thursday night and by failing to inform the federal probation office of the situation.

The judge also said Camara had called the probation office Friday only after the office heard from his father about what had happened and a probation officer contacted Buckley, his lawyer. The judge said Camara's failure to contact the probation office without prompting raised questions about whether he had been planning to do so.

