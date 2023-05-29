Suspect spends 6 hours floating down river to evade police in Colorado

May 28—A wanted man spent more than six hours in the Poudre River on Thursday in an attempt to evade police, according to a news release from the Fort Collins Police Department.

Officers reportedly spotted the suspect, 31-year-old Michael Cortez, while conducting a patrol in an area that had received several drug complaints by residents.

Officers were able to identify Cortez, and knew that he had seven active warrants, including four felony warrants. They witnessed him get into a vehicle and leave the area, the release said.

At around 2:30 p.m., police attempted to pull over the vehicle in the 900 block of North Shields Street, but Cortex got out and fled on foot. He was reportedly carrying a backpack with him at the time.

"Officers initiated a foot pursuit after him. Cortez jumped into the Poudre River and began to float to the east, down river. At areas where the river was shallow, he would stand up and walk on foot, still in the river continuing east," the release said.

At some point Cortez lost the backpack, and police were able to recover it from the water. Fort Collins Police have confirmed that there was over 35 grams of methamphetamine inside of it.

The pursuit continued, but due to the temperature and the flow rate of the water, it was considered unsafe for officers to enter the river.

"Cortez ended up almost to College Avenue and stood in waist deep water in the middle portion of the river. Officers tried to get him to surrender, and he refused to exit. Poudre Fire Authority responded to attempt a water rescue and threw Cortez multiple ropes to assist him in exiting the river. Multiple times, Cortez would throw the ropes away from him and intentionally resisted efforts to be assisted out of the river," officials reported.

According to police, river conditions worsened further east. A law enforcement drone was deployed to the area to maintain a visual of the suspect.

Cortez spent more than six hours in the river before exiting just before nightfall. He was then taken into custody with the assistance of a police K9.

Cortez was taken to the Larimer County jail for his warrants and has racked up the following additional charges:

*

Distribution of a Controlled Substance, a Class 3 Drug Felon

*

Resisting Arrest, a Class 2 Misdemeano

*

Obstructing a Peace Officer, a Class 2 Misdemeanor

* Fail or Refusal to Leave Premise, a Class 2 Misdemeanor

"This is a great example of Poudre Fire Authority and teams within Fort Collins Police working together to safely apprehend a suspect. Having the suspect standing in the middle of the river in these conditions posed a unique situation but with patience, perseverance, and technology, we were eventually able to safely place them into custody," said Lieutenant Dan Murphy who oversees both the Fort Collins Police SWAT and K9 teams in the release.