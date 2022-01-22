Suspect spotted inside home under construction facing burglary charges

Jan. 22—A vehicle parked near a house being built on Joplin's southwest side drew the suspicion of a police officer on patrol Thursday night and led to the arrest of a man on burglary charges.

Capt. William Davis said the officer who noticed the vehicle parked about 11 p.m. near Coyote Drive and Concord Lane spotted someone moving about inside a house that is under construction and called for backup.

As officers approached the job site, a man came out a window and tried to run, but he was caught with the assistance of a police dog and arrested. Davis said the suspect had a backpack in his possession containing items commonly deemed burglary tools by police.

Daniel B. Banks, 36, of Joplin, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries inflicted in contact with the dog before being transported to the city jail.

The Newton County prosecutor's office charged the suspect Friday with second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest. Banks remained in custody later in the day with his bond set at $3,500.