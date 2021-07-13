Suspect in Springfield Speedway fatal shooting being held on $1M bond

Jul. 13—A man charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a Westerville man and shooting of a woman and two children at a Springfield gas station pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, and three counts of felonious assault.

Emil Witherspoon, 43, was arraigned Tuesday at the Clark County Court of Common Pleas. He was given a $1 million bond and remains in the Clark County jail.

Witherspoon turned himself into the Springfield Police Division at 12:14 a.m. on Tuesday, a press release from the City of Springfield stated.

The charges were filed following the shooting of Antoine Crooks, 32, a woman that police said was Witherspoon's ex-girlfriend, and two children at the Speedway on South Burnett Road Saturday afternoon.

Crooks died in the hospital after the shooting.

Police were called to the Speedway just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday, and they found multiple people had been shot. In addition to Crooks, a woman who was identified as Tiffany Brugler, 41, of Springfield, a 6-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl were also shot.

Brugler was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition. The boy was taken to Dayton Children's Hospital with serious injuries, while the girl was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center and later released.