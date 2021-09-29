Suspect in Springfield Speedway shooting given mental evaluation following insanity plea

Sep. 29—A 43-year-old man was given a court-ordered mental evaluation after entering a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity in connection to the July 10 shooting that left a Westerville man dead and three others injured at a Speedway gas station.

Emil Witherspoon is charged with aggravated murder, two counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault, three counts of attempted murder and tampering with evidence following his indictment by a Clark County Common Pleas Court grand jury in July.

Witherspoon entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity Aug. 6. The Clark County Common Pleas Court ordered on Aug. 18 for Witherspoon to undergo an evaluation at the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio in Dayton to test the "defendant for both sanity at the time of the alleged offense(s) and present competence to stand trial," court records state.

The evaluation took place Sept. 22. Findings from the evaluation will be compiled into a written report "which shall then be tendered to the Court within 30 days of the evaluation," court records state.

Antoine Crooks, 32, was identified as the victim of the shooting by the Clark County Coroner's Office. He was pronounced dead at Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Springfield police responded just before 1:30 p.m. July 10 to the Speedway in the 400 block of South Burnett Road. The Springfield Police Division described the shooting as an "instance of domestic violence."

Tiffany Brugler, 41, of Springfield, Witherspoon's ex-girlfriend, a 6-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl also were shot.

Witherspoon remained in the Clark County Jail as of Monday afternoon, jail records show. Clark County Common Pleas Court records show a jury trial for Witherspoon is slated for Oct. 4.