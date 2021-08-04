Suspect in Springfield stabbing indicted on attempted murder charges

Aug. 4—A 26-year-old Springfield man was indicted Tuesday after the July 23 stabbing of another Springfield man at a drive-up ATM.

Cody Hatfield is charged with attempted murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence after his indictment in Clark County Common Pleas Court.

On July 23, a man reported to the Springfield Police Division that he was stabbed multiple times in the 200 block of East Leffel Lane. Officers found the man at a drive-up ATM "bleeding profusely from the right side of his torso" with four stab wounds, according to a Springfield police report.

The victim told police a man approached him at the ATM, asking for a cigarette. The victim told the man he did not have any, and the man stabbed him multiple times, the police report stated. The man then ran away from the ATM.

Hatfield was reportedly located walking through the parking lot between Big Lots and Arby's, wearing blue jeans and no shirt. He was detained and taken to the scene of the stabbing, where the victim reportedly positively identified Hatfield. Hatfield was transported to police headquarters, then to the county jail.

Hatfield was listed as an inmate in the Clark County Jail today.