Suspect in St. Paul double homicide fired ‘recklessly,’ court documents say

When it came time to clean up after a funeral reception in St. Paul and someone asked people to leave, an argument ensued. It continued into a parking lot and culminated in gunshots.

Witnesses saw a 52-year-old man shoot Larry Jiles Jr. and then continue to “shoot recklessly ‘at everyone,'” police wrote in filings to obtain search warrants. Jiles was killed, as was another man attending the funeral reception, 37-year-old Troy Kennedy. Three other people were shot and wounded in the parking lot behind Frogtown Square, home to apartments and businesses.

Police named a suspect in the search warrant affidavits, John Lee Edmondson, and prosecutors charged him Thursday. Officers arrested Edmondson and the criminal complaint against him, which was filed under seal until he was taken into custody, will be made public after his first court appearance Friday, according to the Ramsey County attorney’s office

Court records show Edmonson was convicted of aiding and abetting murder in a St. Paul case from nearly 20 years ago.

Victim attended funeral, served food

The recently-filed search warrants provide more information about what police say happened Saturday.

Saturday’s funeral was for 80-year-old Edna Scott, who a pastor has said died of natural causes. A celebration of life/funeral reception followed in a community room at an apartment building at Dale Street and University Avenue.

Scott was the grandmother of a cousin of Larry Jiles Jr., said Chanel Jiles, his sister, who was injured in the shooting.

“She’s been in our family forever,” she said Thursday of Scott. They called her “aunt,” considered her such, and they attended her funeral.

Larry Jiles Jr. was known as “Chef Hot Hands” and had a gourmet takeout business in Centerville. He donated the food for Saturday’s funeral reception, and Chanel, her brother and father served more than 150 people, she said.

A search warrant affidavit dated Sunday said an aunt of Jiles reported they started cleaning and vacuuming about 5 p.m. Saturday. They began telling people it was time to leave, but some people weren’t going. Jiles started telling people to go, according to the affidavit, but Chanel Jiles said that wasn’t the case — she said it was someone else.

“I know that we were all trying to leave, to clean up and get our stuff and go,” she said.

A witness saw a man she called “Nell” standing over Larry Jiles Jr., who was lying on the ground, and she yelled “Nell.” He didn’t respond, got in a vehicle and drove away.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the community room and saw Edmonson in the footage, the affidavits said. They also reviewed hospital emergency room parking lot footage and saw Edmonson appearing to drop two injured people at the hospital and then leaving.

Chanel Jiles was in the hospital for a day. Asked how she was doing Thursday, she said: “I’m here. I’m just trying to take one day at a time.” She said she didn’t know if the other two injured people have been released from the hospital.

Kennedy, the other man killed, was also attending the post-funeral gathering, an uncle said earlier this week. He said Kennedy and Jiles were cousins, but Chanel Jiles said Thursday that her brother and Kennedy weren’t related. She said they knew each other.

Police towed four vehicles from the parking lot because they believed “there is a high likelihood that the vehicles may have been involved in this shooting incident or may contain evidence or this specific incident and show the direction of bullet trajectory,” according to the search warrant affidavits, which were granted and were to search the vehicles.

Past murder conviction

When Edmondson was 22 in October 1993, he drove three men to Selby Avenue and Milton Street in St. Paul. One of the other men fatally shot Dural Woods, 19, during an attempted robbery.

The prosecution’s case was based on the premise that Edmondson knew the other three men were planning a robbery or robberies when he drove them to the scene, according to a newspaper article from the time. He stayed in the car across the street from the shooting scene.

A judge sentenced Edmondson to 18 years in prison, which was one-and-a-half times the state sentencing guidelines.

