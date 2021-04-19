Suspect in St. Petersburg shooting arrested in New York state

A man whom police say they suspect of fatally shooting another man earlier this month in St. Petersburg has been arrested in Syracuse, N.Y., according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Derrick Pride Jr., 21, faces a charge of second-degree murder, police said. They accused him of killing Tedarrell Davenport, who was found dead April 10 near Freemont Terrace S and 32nd Street S. Police believe the two men knew each other.

Police thought Pride fled to New York after the shooting, though they didn’t say how they tracked him there. County jail records in Onondaga County, N.Y., show that Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Pride on an out-of-state warrant. St. Petersburg police said the U.S. Marshals and the Syracuse Police Department handled the arrest.

Pride remains in custody in New York and “will eventually be returned to Pinellas County,” police said in a press release Monday, though they didn’t give a timeline for his return. Onondaga County jail records did not list an attorney for Pride.

Pride has not previously been arrested in Pinellas County, according to court and jail records.