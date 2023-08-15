Suspect stabbed fellow homeless man to death for sleeping near him in Manhattan Chinatown park: prosecutors

A suspect accused of stabbing a fellow homeless man to death after loaning the victim cardboard to sleep on in a park in Manhattan’s Chinatown was upset the victim was crowding in on his space, prosecutors say.

Feng Huang Yu confessed after he was arrested Sunday for allegedly knifing a sleeping Chang Qing Huang in the neck in Columbus Park on Bayard St., according to authorities.

The accused killer regularly sleeps inside the park’s pavilion, Assistant District Attorney Mathew Fontanez said during the suspect’s arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the 48-year-old victim asked Huang Yu, 49, to loan him some cardboard he could use to sleep on inside the pavilion, Fontanez said. Violent thunderstorms rolled through the city around that time.

Huang Yu said loud enough for a witness to hear that he didn’t like new people sleeping there but nonetheless gave the victim two pieces of cardboard, Fontanez said.

Qing Huang lay down on the cardboard and fell asleep with his back to Huang Yu, who then stabbed the victim in the neck from behind, a witness told investigators, according to the criminal complaint against the suspect.

As the suspect got away, the bleeding victim stumbled to Mulberry and Baxter Sts., outside Manhattan Criminal Court, and flagged down two cops working at the courthouse.

Qing Huang told police what happened and described his attacker, who was nabbed a few blocks away.

The victim eyeballed the suspect for cops after Huang Yu was nabbed and confirmed he was the killer, Fontanez said. The murder weapon was found in the suspect’s pocket, he said.

Qing Huang was then rushed by medics to Bellevue Hospital, where he died about 30 minutes later, according to prosecutors.

In 2009, the Huang Yu was convicted of felony assault for an unprovoked attack on an elderly man at a homeless shelter, the prosecutor said. The suspect is on parole for a 2018 conviction for attempted sex abuse, Fontanez said, and is listed as a parole absconder.

Huang Yu was ordered held without bail after his arraignment.