Man who stabbed woman to death killed after stepping in front of semi on 285, police say

Roswell police say they believe a man who stabbed a Roswell woman to death Sunday night then stepped into traffic on I-285, where he was killed.

Police said they were called to a home at the Midwood Roswell Apartments on Mimosa Boulevard around 10 p.m. Police found 31-year-old Rosa Evaristo Perez dead inside the apartment with an apparent stab wound.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Family members had come to the home to check on Perez’ welfare after they got apologetic and confessional messages from a person they knew.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect, and set out to try to find him. Around the same time, investigators were notified by the Sandy Springs Police Department about a fatal pedestrian accident involving a man believed to be the same suspect.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators determined that the man got out of a parking car on I-285 westbound and intentionally stepped into the path of an oncoming semi-truck. He was killed at the scene.

The man has not been identified.

But Channel 2′s Tom Jones talked to neighbors, who identified the killer as Perez’s husband. Perez’s son also confirmed to Jones that his father was dead.

Neighbors said that Perez, who was a mother of two, complained to them that her husband was abusive and refused to work, and that she was fed up.

One neighbor said that she knew Perez and her husband well and that he took the easy way out.

“That’s a coward, that’s not a man,” King Wheeler said. “I’m calling him a coward. You don’t do that.:”

Police said they don’t believe there is anyone else involved in the murder. Sandy Springs Police are independently investigating the crash.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police are still working to determine the exact motive.

Perez leaves behind a son and a daughter.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.