Suspect in stabbing of Apple Valley man located and charged for assault

A San Bernardino man was booked on suspicion of stabbing a 54-year-old man last summer in Apple Valley.

The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that on Nov. 9, detectives identified Eric Marquez, 34, as the suspect in the case.

The suspect was arrested at 7:40 a.m. on Oct. 15 in the 22000 block of Biloxi Avenue in Apple Valley, booking records show.

Marquez is currently in custody at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino for an unrelated charge. He was booked for the additional charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

His suspected charges include vandalism over $400, attempted carjacking, making criminal threats, postrelease community supervision, and assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, booking records show.

Earlier this month, Apple Valley Sheriff’s officials requested the public’s help identifying the male suspected of stabbing a man in the 21000 block of Highway 18.

The stabbing

At around 12:33 a.m. on July 5, deputies were dispatched to the Highway 18 location for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim told sheriff’s officials that he was parked at the location when a suspect approached him and began yelling. The suspect then stabbed the victim.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics and released, sheriff’s spokeswoman Jackie Alban told the Daily Press.

At that time, the suspect was described as a Hispanic male, 30 to 32 years old, approximately 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with short brown hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing glasses, black shoes, blue jeans, a black/white Dodger jersey, and a black Dodger baseball cap.

The investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Arreola at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760- 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or leave the information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Suspect in stabbing of Apple Valley man located, charged for assault