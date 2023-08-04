Suspect in stabbing death of gay Black man in Brooklyn reportedly in custody

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A teenager has been detained in connection with the knife slaying of O'Shae Sibley, a gay Black man killed while voguing with friends last Saturday, ABC News, NBC's WNBC-TV and CBS's WLNY-TV reported Thursday, all citing unnamed law enforcement sources.

The killing occurred at a gas station in Brooklyn at about 11 p.m. Saturday.

According to a video posted to Facebook by Sibley's friend, Otis Pena, Sibley and his friends were dancing to a Beyonce song and "just having a good time" when they were confronted.

Security footage shows Sibley, 28, approaching the gas station's shop when he was accosted by another person. An argument between the two groups of men ensued, but eventually the groups dispersed. Sibley and a friend were about to enter a vehicle when they instead walked toward an individual who had remained behind from the other group.

Another confrontation occurred, with a bystander trying to step in, and it ended with Sibley being stabbed off-camera and stumbling back into view while holding his side.

Sibley was taken to a local hospital, where he died shortly afterward.

Beyonce posted a tribute to Sibley on her website after the killing.

Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, who represents the 48th District where the attack occurred, said the suspected perpetrator turned himself in.

"The suspect in the fatal stabbing o O'Shae Sibley in my district last Saturday night just turned himself in to the NYPD's 61st Precinct and is now in their custody. Wishing the family peace during this difficult time and hoping for swift justice and serious consequences for the perpetrator," Vernikov tweeted Friday.

"O'Shae Sibley's life and beautiful sprit were cut short by homophobia. Bigotry can never take root in our city. Being a New Yorker means knowing and loving people of all backgrounds," New York City Mayor Eric Adams tweeted Tuesday.

"We'll bring justice for O'Shae's family and loved ones. His dancing joy will live on," Adams continued.

Police have not named the suspect but say he is being questioned and that investigators are trying to determine if the killing was a hate crime.

A memorial was planned for Friday at the gas station where Sibley was stabbed.