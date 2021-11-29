Suspect in stabbing death of nude man found on Brooklyn street held without bail

A man accused of fatally stabbing a man left naked and wounded on a Brooklyn street was ordered held without bail Sunday.

Brooklyn prosecutors charged Vito Bauza, 56, with murder and criminal possession of a weapon at his arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court, court records show.

He’s accused of stabbing Ernest Diaz, 40, multiple times Friday. Bauza turned himself in to cops at the 68th Precinct stationhouse the next day, cops said.

“The poor soul ran into the elevator. The blood was all over,” Diaz’s neighbor Patricia Sacco said. “I never saw that much blood in my life.”

Diaz made his way downstairs to the street at the corner of Third Ave. and 99th St. in Bay Ridge, leaving a blood trail in his wake, cops and witnesses said.

When first responders found him, he was naked and bleeding profusely. He was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he died.

At the building Sunday, packages were left covered in blood in the lobby and workers were still working to scrub the elevator clean two days later.

Bauza and Diaz were longtime friends, the victim’s sister-in-law wrote on a GoFundMe page.

Diaz is survived by his three children, his girlfriend, two brothers and his mother, she wrote.

Bauza is due back in court Friday.