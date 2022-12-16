Suspect in stabbing death of sister and her unborn baby enters plea in Fresno court

The 41-year-old brother who is accused of fatally stabbing his pregnant sister and her unborn child pleaded not guilty to two murder charges Friday.

Aaron Dudley is accused of killing 26-year-old N-Kya Rebecca Logan, who was 36 weeks pregnant at the time of her death earlier this week.

Prosecutors have also charged him with the death of Dudley’s unborn child. Logan planned to name the baby Noah and had a baby shower the Sunday before she was found dead.

Police said Dudley dragged the body to an alley near Cornelia Avenue in west Fresno on Tuesday and set it on fire. It was discovered by a passerby.

Logan is charged with two murders, two enhancements for using a gun and special circumstances for multiple victims.

Dudley will return to court for a pre-preliminary hearing on Jan. 5.

He remains in the Fresno County Jail with bail set at $2.1 million.

This story will be updated.