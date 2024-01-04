Suspect in stabbing given suspended sentence

Jan. 4—A 44-year-old accused of stabbing a man at an Antelope Trail home in 2022 received a suspended sentence in Flathead County District Court in November.

Prosecutors initially brought Abraham Allen Oman up on a felony assault with a weapon charge following the alleged Nov. 7, 2022 confrontation that left the victim with a cut femoral artery. Oman pleaded not guilty at his December 2022 arraignment before Judge Robert Allison.

But he pleaded guilty via an Alford plea to an amended charge of felony criminal endangerment in May 2023. In an Alford plea, a defendant maintains their innocence, but acknowledges a jury likely would find them guilty.

On Nov. 2, Allison handed down a suspended four-year stint with the state Department of Corrections. While Allison waived fines and fees owing to Oman's inability to pay them, he ordered the 44-year-old to pay $25,000 in restitution.

Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies, responding to the 2022 disturbance at the Antelope Trail home, found a "very upset and intoxicated" Oman inside along with an unresponsive man on the floor, court documents said. Oman allegedly admitted to the stabbing and asked that deputies arrest him. He later requested they shoot him, court documents said.

A witness told investigators that they heard Oman and the victim arguing prior to the stabbing, according to court documents. After shoving the victim to the ground and tossing a table, Oman allegedly told the witness to call 911.

Authorities recovered a box cutter and fixed blade knife at the scene, court documents said.

