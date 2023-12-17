Suspect in stabbing incident fatally shot by Phoenix police

A suspect in a stabbing incident was fatally shot by Phoenix police on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to several calls about a fight near 44th Street and McDowell Road around 2 p.m. The fight escalated, and a man was stabbed. The suspect, 37-year-old Alton Tungovia, was seen leaving the scene, according to Phoenix police reports.

Officers contacted Tungovia near 49th Street and McDowell Road where he was seen holding an object in his hand, according to Phoenix police. Tungovia reportedly ignored officers’ commands and yelled back at officers and walked away, weaving through oncoming traffic.

When one officer used a pepper ball launcher to try to get Tungovia to stop, he continued to walk toward a strip mall parking lot with the object still in hand, according to police.

An officer then discharged his gun and hit Tungovia, who was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The victim in the initial stabbing had serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Detectives are now investigating the incident and the scene was shut down for an extended period of time.

This was the second violent death within the same block in east Phoenix. Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a shooting near North 44th Street and McDowell Road. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was then taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead

