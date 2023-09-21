Suspect in stabbing turned himself in

Sep. 21—TRAVERSE CITY — The 32-year-old Traverse City man, accused of stabbing two people on Sunday, turned himself in Tuesday afternoon in the 13th Circuit Court lobby, authorities said.

When he showed up there, a member of the court probation services staff recognized him and called the Traverse City Police Department. He was then taken into custody without incident at the Grand Traverse County Jail, Lt. Adam Gray said.

He is still awaiting arraignment.

Prior to the man's arrival at the courthouse, county sheriff's Lt. Jon Morgan said they were called to search for him after a concerned motorist said they saw him near the intersection of Supply and Rennie Lake Roads.

The motorist told dispatchers that the suspect had flagged them down, asking for a ride, before taking off into the woods.

At that point, Morgan said deputies called The Woodland School and advised them to go into "secure mode" while they searched the area for the man.

Rich Watson, director of the school, said they followed law enforcement's advice and locked the buildings for just over an hour Tuesday afternoon.

According to information from the sheriff's office, the suspect was "not on our campus, but somewhere in the vicinity, within a 10-mile radius," Watson said.

"So we did go into what is called a 'soft lockdown,' where teaching and learning happen normally, but our campus buildings were locked and secured from the outside," he said.

Watson confirmed that all of the student's parents were notified of this lockdown via email. But school officials were unaware of who the sheriff's office was looking for and where exactly on the school's 250-acre campus they were looking.

While deputies were searching for the suspect in the vicinity of the school, he managed to get to the courthouse and turn himself in, Morgan said.

Gray said Wednesday that city police and the sheriff's office worked together in a combined effort to search for the man and take him into custody. "They assisted with the K9 track, and they also assisted us with creating a perimeter around both scenes."

Earlier this week, Gray said they had made the decision to suspend an officer K9 search for the suspect in the wooded area by the 800 block of South Division Street, commonly referred to as "the Pines."

"We have to consider community safety as well as officer safety and, for this incident, we determined that drone surveillance was the best option due to the dense vegetation and the potential for officer safety risk."

Gray previously confirmed that none of the people involved in the stabbings are currently residing at the Pines.

Final reports have been sent from city police to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office seeking charges for assault to commit great bodily harm less than murder, a felony with a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison, a $5,000 fine, or both, court records show.