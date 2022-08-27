Suspect in stable condition after police shooting on Columbus' Near East Side

Karla Young was just about to pull her car out onto Main Street when she saw a Columbus police officer chasing someone in her rearview mirror.

The Linden resident was hanging out with her friend Keisha Riley, who lives on the Near East Side, for an end-of-summer event at Riley's Rock-of-Faith Baptist Church on East Main Street.

It was a bright, sunny Saturday afternoon — meant for celebrating community — marred by another shooting, she said.

Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert said an officer was involved in a shooting around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the city's Near East Side that ended with a suspect being taken to a local hospital. Another person fled the scene on foot and was later arrested around the block.

Just a block from the church, a Columbus police cruiser pulled over a car full of people for a traffic stop Saturday afternoon at East Main Street and Seymour Avenue, Albert said. Within minutes, at least one officer shot a suspect, who was taken to Grant Medical Center.

That person was in stable condition Saturday evening, Albert said.

It's unclear whether someone from the car shot at an officer or if Columbus police shot first. Before the gunfire, police asked for backup, explaining an officer was in trouble, a dispatcher said. Albert said multiple guns were found in the car and everyone inside the vehicle is in police custody. He could not confirm how many people were involved.

Another individual from the car bolted from the scene and Columbus police chased them for several blocks before arresting them on Mound Street — the same chase Young witnessed from her rearview mirror.

"We have no further details at this time," Albert said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating the shooting.

Near East Side community reacts; police union defends shooting

Young was frustrated as she shook her head, standing outside yellow crime scene tape.

"We got caught up a little," she said.

Fraternal Order of Police President Jeff Simpson said the officers involved in Saturday's shooting have the union's full support. He dismissed the idea that there were significant tensions between Columbus police and the community over the division's history of fatal police shootings.

"I think that's a false narrative coming from the mayor's office and City Council," he said.

Simpson acknowledged there were a lot of unanswered questions, but the police presence in the Near East Side on Saturday helped the Rock-of-Faith church continue its party and keep the community safe.

Young's friend, Keisha Riley, who lives just around the block on Mound Street, was grateful no one was killed. She knows all too well the impact of gun violence. Her 29-year-old son was shot and killed by a 16-year-old last year.

"It's sad, I mean, I feel like these kids' parents need to be reached," Riley said. "I'm not against the police and I think they would feel more encouraged if they knew everybody's not against them, but they have to do more footwork, get to know more people (in the neighborhood).

"We gotta get to know you," Riley said.

