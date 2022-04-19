Suspect stabs woman in head, Sanger police say. Charges include attempted murder

A man was arrested in Sanger for repeatedly stabbing a woman, including at least once in the head, police said Tuesday.

Police were called to a home near P and 12th streets, west of Academy Avenue, around 11:20 p.m. Monday after a caller reported a woman bleeding from the head, police said.

Officers arrived to find the 32-year-old with multiple stab wounds. She was bleeding heavily from the wounds, police said.

She was taken to an area hospital and was expected to survive, according to police.

Officers said 29-year-old Brandon Olson of Sanger stabbed the woman with a knife in a premeditated attack. Police did not describe how the two may have known each other.

Officers found Olson about 3:30 a.m. near Sanger and North avenues, police said, where they arrested him without incident.

“Olson is currently on Post Release Community Supervision and has an extensive criminal history,” police said in a news release.

He was booked into Fresno County Jail on multiple charges, including violation of parole and attempted murder, according to police.