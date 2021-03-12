Suspect to stand trial in 2 Carthage fire cases

Mar. 12—Brayan Rehbach-Nolasco purportedly told police he had second thoughts about setting his sister's home on fire when he realized her two children were in there with her, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court.

Rehbach-Nolasco, 21, is accused of setting fires Oct. 12 in his sister's apartment at 525 N. Garrison St. and on Oct. 20 in a residence at 617 E. Sixth St. in Carthage.

At the conclusion of the hearing Thursday, Associate Judge Joe Hensley ordered him to stand trial on counts of first-degree and second-degree arson with respect to the two fires.

Sgt. Jeff Pinnell testified that Rehbach-Nolasco became a suspect in the two fires because the apartment was his sister's place and because he was known to frequent the second address.

No one was injured in either fire. But the first blaze caused heavy fire damage to his sister's home as well as smoke and water damage to two other apartments in the complex, according to the Carthage Fire Department. and the second fire destroyed the house on East Sixth Street.

A probable-cause affidavit filed with charges on Rehbach-Nolasco after an investigation by Carthage fire and police investigators states that witnesses put him at the scene of the fire shortly before the sister's apartment was in flames. The document states that a neighbor saw him banging on the door of the apartment in an effort to arouse those inside.

His sister, Jachlin Gomez-Rehbach, was inside the apartment with her two children at the outset of the fire. She told police that the defendant had been sleeping in her living room, but she was unsure where he was when the fire started.

The neighbor told police that he saw him leave the property on foot after banging on the door.

But he initially denied being at the apartment when questioned by police, according to the affidavit.

No arrest had been made by Oct. 20 when the second fire destroyed the house on East Sixth Street.

Police obtained video surveillance footage in connection with that fire that showed Rehbach-Nolasco on the scene about 19 minutes before the fire was reported.

A detective testified Thursday that he went to the address the next day and was walking through the residence when he came upon the defendant lying on a bed in a bedroom. He said the defendant had a meth pipe and other drug paraphernalia with him and was arrested.

The detective said he initially denied having anything to do with either fire. But he eventually admitted setting the one on Sixth Street and then confessed to the other as well, the detective told the court.

He said Rehbach-Nolasco admitted he knew his sister was inside her home when he set the fire but that he did not know his nephews were there. He purportedly said he ran back and banged on the door when he realized they were.