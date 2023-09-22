Suspect in Staten Island deli murder surrenders –– accomplice still sought

Police arrested one of the two men wanted in the shooting death of a Staten Island deli owner during a botched robbery. ––

Yaseen Bassuny, 21, surrendered at the 120th Precinct stationhouse on Thursday.

Bassuny was charged with murder, attempted murder and hindering prosecution for his role in July 8 killing of Bassam Khateeb, the co-owner of the Manor Deli & Convenience.

Police at the time said two men in ski masks charged into the deli, on Manor Road near Goodwin Ave. in Castleton Corners, to pull a robbery but wound up shooting the victim in the chest.

They ran off empty-handed, hopped in a maroon Jeep Cherokee and fled. But police later released to the media video that shows the suspects first targeting Richmond Ave. smokeshop, pulling on the locked door but failing to open it. They quickly moved on to the deli, about four miles away.

Khateeb immigrated from Pakistan in 2013 and began working at his brother’s Richmond Terrace deli soon after. His brother decided to move to Jordan and sold the convenience store about a year ago, prompting Kahteeb to strike out on his own, according to a friend and former co-worker, Abdulrahman Qaid.

He described the victim as “like family,” adding that the news of his murder has left him emotionally devastated.

“I can’t stop crying, man,” Qaid said at the time. “It’s my close friend. He’s a good guy.”

Khateeb was married with two children, according to another friend, Hazem Alasad.

“Very, very, very hard worker. He worked very hard to support his family. All the way,” Alasad said. “He was very nice and very pleasant. Everybody liked him.”

The suspect, police said, has one prior arrest, for robbery in 2017.

His accomplice is still being sought.