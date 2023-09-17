Suspect in Statesville machete attack arrested, police say

Officers with the Statesville Police Department have announced the arrest of a suspect involved in a machete attack that forced two Statesville schools to lock down earlier this month.

On Saturday evening, officers took David Morgan into custody after finding him at a homeless camp behind Pump Station Road.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fight involving machete prompts school lockdowns in Statesville, police say

Officers have been looking for Morgan since September 7, following a violent fight with two other people experiencing homelessness.

Morgan is in the hospital getting treatment for the injuries he sustained there, officials say.

According to the police, after Morgan is discharged from the hospital, he will be charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

