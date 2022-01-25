Suspect steals Hyundai in Corning after struggle where owner was dragged, slightly hurt

Corning police are looking for a grey Hyundai Elantra after the vehicle was stolen while the owner unloaded items outside a Baker Street business Monday.

Police said the vehicle’s owner was injured after he was dragged a short distance while trying to stop the theft.

According to police, officers responded to Baker Street at about 5:15 p.m. following a 911 call for a stolen car.

Recovering from Fred: Southern Tier flood loans available after FEMA denies second request for direct assistance

Poacher pinched: When it comes to dumb outdoor crooks, this poacher may take the crown

For subscribers: Market Street's oldest business began with a Hall of Fame circus performer

The owner told police he left the car running as he began taking items out of the vehicle. While the vehicle’s owner was walking back toward his car, he saw an individual “calmly walk over to the vehicle and get behind the wheel,” police said.

The owner ran to the vehicle and entered it on the passenger’s side in an attempt to stop the theft. The vehicle’s owner shouted for the man to stop, but the car accelerated as the two struggled, police said.

“Based on the robber’s actions, the vehicle’s owner was dragged a short distance," sustaining minor injuries, police said.

The 2021 Elantra, New York state license plate number DGE7242, fled the area and had not been recovered as of late Tuesday morning.

Corning police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call the department at 607-962-0340, Ex 1500. If someone spots the car, they should call 911.

Follow Neal Simon on Twitter @HornellTribNeal. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today

This article originally appeared on The Leader: Police look for Hyundai Elantra stolen in Corning