Suspect steals over $20K in jewelry and 10 guns while robbing pawn shop, police say

Gwinnett County police are investigating a robbery after a Lilburn pawn shop was robbed on Saturday.

Police tell Channel 2 Action News they were able to get a photo of the possible suspect they believed robbed the Cash Advance Pawn located on US-78 from video surveillance footage.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins spoke with investigators, who told her this thief was very brazen.

Gwinnett County investigators are looking for the suspected thief and the getaway car after they believe he targeted the Lilburn pawnshop over the weekend, stealing more than $20,000 worth of merchandise.

“The male walked in with a handgun and told the victims he was going to rob the store,” said Hideshi Valle, Public Information Officer for Gwinnett County.

Luckily no customers were inside at the time, only two employees.

“He moved the victims toward the back of the store, zip-tied them, and laid them facing down on the ground,” said Valle.

With employees zip-tied in the back of the store, police said the suspected thief ransacked the store, stealing high-ticket items including jewelry and guns.

“It appears that it was over $20,000 in jewelry … about 10 handguns ... and a little bit over $1,000 in cash,” said Valle.

Store surveillance captured the suspected thief wearing all black, except for a blue baseball hat and a blue surgical mask. He was last seen driving away in a black Toyota Camry.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department.

