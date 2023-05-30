Suspect steals school bus near Cincinnati, leads police on chase through Indiana

A man was arrested after police said he led officers on a chase through multiple counties Tuesday.

At around 10:15 a.m. Indiana State Police’s Versailles post was contacted by Ohio authorities who said a school bus had been stolen from the Cincinnati area and was heading toward Ripley County, Indiana, according to a media release.

A Batesville officer and two state troopers saw the bus and followed it as it entered Decatur County, Indiana.

Troopers attempted to stop the bus but said the suspect driver, identified as Chad Avery Murdock, 32, of Cincinnati, did not stop and continued to drive away from officers.

>> Man accused in deadly Moraine hit-and-run indicted on charges

Troopers said the bus went off-road into numerous fields and yards.

Officers were able to deploy a device that deflated the bus’ tires and around 11:15 a.m. boxed in the bus as it drove into a field in Shelby County, Indiana.

Murdock was taken into custody.

He was taken to Decatur County Jail where he was charged with resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a vehicle, possession of stolen property and criminal mischief.



