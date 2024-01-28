Suspect steals vehicle in Jennings with two children inside, both found safe

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities are searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle with two children inside of it Saturday afternoon in Jennings.

The two children, a seven-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl, were both later found safe.

Meanwhile, St. Louis County police are still searching for the suspect and the stolen vehicle.

Police say the situation unfolded around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle was reportedly stolen in the 7100 block of Idlewild Avenue.

“The car was running and this appears to have been a crime of opportunity,” said St. Louis County police in a crime summary report.

The boy was found in Jennings shortly after the car was stolen, while the girl was found in north St. Louis City. Police did not report any injuries for either child.

Authorities are still searching for the stolen vehicle, believed to be a stolen dark Mitsubishi Outlander with Iowa plates NVH839.

If you have any information relevant to this investigation, contact St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210.

